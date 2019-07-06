Family of Sheffield man who died from asbestos-related cancer appeal for information from former colleagues

Roger was a mechanic working on the Co-op milk floats and delivery vehicles, and he believed he may have come into contact with asbestos dust and fibres when changing the brake linings on the vehicles.

Roger Staniforth, of Wincobank, died in August last year aged 77, after being diagnosed with mesothelioma – a cancer of the lining of the lungs most commonly associated with being exposed to asbestos decades prior to diagnosis.

His wife Jacqueline, son Richard and daughter Helen have instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help investigate how Roger came to be exposed to asbestos during his years of employment.

Roger’s family have joined forces with the firm to appeal to his former work colleagues at the Co-operative Garage on Bell House Road in Sheffield from the late 1970s to 1995 to come forward with any information they have which may help with the investigation.

Jacqueline said: “Roger was diagnosed with mesothelioma about 13 months before he passed away and it was so upsetting to see him suffer the way he did.

“He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. We all miss him so much.

“Towards the end of his life, Roger found it extremely difficult to enjoy the activities he used to, such as travelling to his holiday caravan in Skegness and spending time at family occasions with his children and grandchildren. All we want now is to seek some justice for him and find out exactly how he developed this disease.

“We would be grateful to hear from anyone that may have any information about Roger’s work at the Co-operative Garage on Bell House Road, no matter how small, that could help us with our investigation.”

Their appeal coincides with this year’s Action Mesothelioma Day, which took place yesterday (Friday, July 5).

Simone Hardy, specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell’s Sheffield office, said: “In my work I see so many families devastated by the effects of asbestos exposure.

“We are determined to seek justice for Roger and his family by helping them discover where and how he was exposed to the harmful substance which ultimately led to him developing mesothelioma, a cancer of the lung lining with limited curative treatment.

“Action Mesothelioma Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers of asbestos to help prevent further asbestos exposure, and also so people know how to seek support if they are affected by this cancer.”

Anyone with information that could assist with the case is asked to contact Simone Hardy on 0114 274 4420 or simone.hardy@IrwinMitchell.com