Family camping festival near Doncaster raising cash for cancer charity Team Verrico

Camping fun

Are you already wondering what to do with your kids over the long (hot) summer holidays that doesn’t include hours of screen time or Fortnite?

Epworth Cancer Charity Team Verrico may hold some of the answers.

Charity Founder Paul Verrico told us ‘I’ve taken my own children to dozens of festivals from a very young age and so the team has distilled the best bits into something inexpensive and safe for families to enjoy. We have an amazing array of activities for people to participate in, most of which are free, and we are really looking forward to enjoying a remarkable inclusive experience. This is the third year of the event and we have just 20 pitches left. It would be great to sell out.’

Organiser Maria Van Gelder added ‘We’ve got bands joining us from as far away as Bournemouth; a kids talent show hosted by local rock legend Pete Drake and a whole new wellbeing area. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing the copse along the campsite border transform into a giant fairy wood, with bunting, fairy doors and a liberal sprinkling of magic’

Other activities include :

• Football pitch

• Gin Bar

• Counselling tent

• Jungle Drums workshops

• Storm Kettles

• Fire making

• Trail run

• Touch Rugby

• Wire weaving

• Reiki

• Yoga

• Rock Painting

• Face Painting

• Stalls

• Food outlets including pizza van and a hog roast

• Bug Hunt

• Camp Fires

• Mud Kitchen

Confirmed musicians include Jinder, The Yons, Ian Mather, Becky Marie, Deadweightless, James Taplin, Scarlett Kirwan, Pete Drake, Lincs Twirler Majorettes, Del Scott Miller and Peter Ward.

With prices working out at less than £5 per night per person for a family of 6, this is an inexpensive event which is sure to sell out.