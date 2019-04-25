Excitement builds as first buildings at new theme park near Sheffield spring up 

Excitement is building among Star readers for the opening of a new theme park on the outskirts of Sheffield.

The £37 million Gulliver's Valley is currently being built on a 250 acre swathe of land at next to Rother Valley Country Park in Waleswood.

The theme park is taking shape. Credit: The Flying Photographer

The main theme park will have more than 70 rides and attractions as well as various indoor activities including a unique climbing centre, water play zone and what is described as a blast arena.

And work to create the entrance off Mansfield Road has now been carried out and a security hut can be seen at the turning, which is opposite Waleswood Industrial Estate.

The site will also include family-friendly accommodation ranging from glamping to themed rooms such a ‘pirate’ and ‘princess’.

Buildings have started to spring up. Credit: The Flying Photographer

After parts of rides started to spring up at the site ahead of its due opening next spring, a number of Star readers have taken to Facebook to say they cannot wait to visit.

Roy Syphas posted that it is “taking shape right on our doorstep” and added: “The land is reasonably flat and will be so much better for people like us who need wheelchair accessible theme parks.”

Natalie Goodhead added that she “can’t wait to take the kids next year.”

But Francoise Stocks struck a note of caution and raised concern about the potential impact on traffic.

She posted: “It is a great idea but let's hope they are going to do something about traffic queuing on Waleswood."

Julie Dalton, managing director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We are investing in the local economy through recruitment as close to the theme park resort as we can; so far we have used local businesses where possible and also invited local school children to share their ideas with us about what they want from the new resort on their doorstep.

“We are now really starting to see our vision come to life and the first few buildings are being created.”