Eco-crisis march and protest rally set for Sheffield this weekend

Members of Extinction Rebellion Sheffield will march from Union Street to Sheffield City Council's headquarters where they will congregate for a rally on Saturday at 1pm.

It is part of what has been described by protesters as a ‘nationwide rebellion against our ecocidal government’ in which similar marches and rallies are expected to be held in towns and cities across the UK.

Climate protestors, Extinction Rebellion block Derek Dooley Way in Sheffield at Bridgehouse Roundabout to disrupt the morning rush hour traffic flow into the city

It also comes as the group has issued a declaration to the powers that be urging them to take action.

The declaration reads in part: “Humanity finds itself embroiled in an event unprecedented in its history. One which, unless immediately addressed, will catapult us further into the destruction of all we hold dear: this nation, its peoples, our ecosystems and the future of generations to come.

“The science is clear:- we are in the sixth mass extinction event and we will face catastrophe if we do not act swiftly and robustly.”

They want the government to commit to carbon neutrality by 2025 and to create a citizen’s assembly to guide how they react to the climate and ecological crisis.

The day of action comes after protesters temporarily blocked Bridgehouses Roundabout in Kelham Island causing traffic to be gridlocked.

The move sparked fury among some motorists and campaigners apologised for the inconvenience caused but added it was necessary to get their point across.

The group wants Sheffield City Council to reverse a decision to widen the Inner Ring Road, which they claim will bring more traffic into the city centre.

Sheffield City Council went ahead with its’ plan to widen Derek Dooley Way between Corporation Street and Saville Street despite concerns from dozens of residents about pollution and traffic.