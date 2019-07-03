Gillian McCallum and Sue Barwell made the journey to London on Wednesday 26 June to join more than 15,000 people from every UK constituency – including school children, nuns, farmers, doctors and surfers – urging MPs to back action on climate change and plastic pollution.‘The Time is Now’ mass lobby was organised to call on politicians to put in place policies to end the UK’s contribution to climate change and ensure an upcoming Environment Bill includes ambitious legal requirements to improve air quality, protect wildlife and tackle plastic pollution. Gillian McCallum who is a WI Climate Ambassador, said: “This was something that was out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to take part for the sake of my children and future generations.

“The climate crisis is not something that will wait and it was amazing to see so many people from so many different walks of life unite to call on our politicians to take urgent action on the issue.”The mass meeting, which was held in the area surrounding the Houses of Parliament, was organised by campaign groups The Climate Coalition and Greener UK.

WI campaigners

The two coalitions consist of more than 130 organisations representing over 15 million people – including the WI.Caroline Flint, Member of Parliament in Don Valley, was supportive of the WI’s aims to end the UK’s contribution to climate change and tackle plastic pollution and promised to write to the Prime Minister and the Environment Secretary to raise their concerns. The lobby was held following an announcement by the government that it will set in law a target of reducing emissions of greenhouse gases to ‘net zero’ by 2050.

Campaigners at the lobby called on politicians to support measures aimed at achieving the goal.This would mean gases emitted by cars, planes, buildings and farms would have to be cut and not exceed the amount that could be removed from the air through measures such as tree-planting.