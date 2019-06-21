Doncaster Sheffield Airport to get a Costa Coffee as part of £315,000 investment this summer

Passengers can soon kick-off their holiday with the continental flavours of an intensely roasted Espresso or the velvety milk of a Flat White, topped off with the iconic Costa florette, at the UK’s favourite airport as voted by Which? Magazine and Saga.

The £315,000 investment in partnership with Caterleisure Ltd is an important part of the airport’s 20-year Masterplan. With a record number of passengers forecast for 2019, new long-haul destinations to Sanford, Florida and Cancun, Mexico, and 11 new routes announced since last August, the expansion of the retail offer is an important part of Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s continued growth.

A Costa Coffee is set to open

Ian Smith, Commercial & Passenger Experience Director, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Caterleisure Ltd to bring a brand-new Costa to the terminal. It’s an important step forward in our continued journey as the UK’s favourite airport, recognised for its easy, friendly, relaxed service.

“As well as offering more choice for our customers, it brings more jobs to the airport and is an important strand of our 20-year masterplan to keep investing in our awarding winning terminal experience.”

Christine Thorpe, Managing Director of Caterleisure, said: “We’re excited to partner with Costa Coffee to open this new store at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. This follows on from branches that have been opened in both Cardiff and Isle of Man airports. We hope that customers use the store to pick up their favourite handcrafted coffee with ease whilst on the go or as the ideal place to kick back and relax ahead of their flight.”

Construction work on the new Costa will soon commence and is due to open this summer. The new 76-seat Costa will offer full service and takeaway facilities. Recruitment for talented Baristas, who can create the perfect holiday coffee, will begin shortly.