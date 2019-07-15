Doncaster Sheffield Airport gets "very good" rating for accessibility for the disabled

The 4th annual report into the accessibility standards for passengers with reduced mobility notes a record number of 3.7 million requests for assistance at the UKs top 31 airports last year, an 80% rise since 2010. DSA was one of 14 UK airports to receive a ‘Very Good’ rating measured on: -

Consistently exceeds, meets, or is very close to meeting, monthly waiting time performance targets.

Scores a rating of good or better in the satisfaction survey of users.

Engages very effectively with disability groups.

DSA was the only Yorkshire airport to receive a ‘Very Good’ rating, which assesses the free assistance passengers with disabilities and those with reduced mobility are entitled to when travelling by air. The CAA is the regulatory body that monitors the quality of this assistance. The airport performance framework is designed to encourage airports to provide consistent and high -quality assistance.

The report notes DSA’s investment in new technology and IT solutions allow staff to allocate tasks and move efficiently around the airport aiding passengers with reduced mobility where and when required. The report comments that DSA also provided ‘a thorough audit process to ensure its data is accurate and robust.’

Ian Smith, Commercial & Passenger Experience Director at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “Our Easy, friendly and relaxed service is all about making sure that our customers have the very best experience when they come to us. We have worked closely with local disability groups to ensure that we get our service right and that everyone who travels through the airport is treated with the utmost respect.

“We have also done a lot of work to ensure that we can help passengers with hidden disabilities such as our discreet wrist-band service and access to quiet rooms. We make sure that we have plenty of staff available to handle passenger requests and take on any feedback on how we can continue to improve this service.”