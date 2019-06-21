Doncaster Scandi-style store ditches its profit on bags for life
JYSK UK today announced it is reducing the cost of its bags-for-life to a profit-zero price point to encourage more customers to buy them and re-use them.
It is one of a series of measures the Scadinavian-owned global furniture brand’s UK stores are introducing to play its part in tackling the growing issue of plastic waste.
Country Manager for JYSK UK, David Ashton, who was behind the initiative, said: “I want us to continue to reduce the impact we have on the environment whilst working as hard as possible to provide our customers with the best value bags for taking home all their JYSK purchases.
“I am delighted we will now be reducing our Big Blue Bags down to the lowest price possible – cost price.
“I really do hope that it will encourage our customers to move towards our reusable bags. We can always do more, and we will, but it is very important to me that we take every step open to us to make a difference. We’ve already introduced filtered water cooling systems in our stores so our staff no longer need to buy bottled water.
“Morrisons this week became the first supermarket to ban plastic fruit packaging, an inspired step and one we shouldexpect others to follow. It’s great to see plastic recycling growing as a focus area for many retailers, the potential is huge - but we’ve all only just started.”
JYSK, expert in Scandinavian Sleeping & Living, is setting new records with its latest store openings. It’s re-located Lincoln store broke records for sales and footfall, the brand new St Helens store opened last weekend broke sales records for a new store opening and Bradford (June 29th) and Wakefield (August 3rd) look set to follow suit. Wakefield will bring UK store numbers to 19 before the group starts its autumn expansion roll out, with more new stores arriving from October.