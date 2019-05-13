Doncaster Rovers and Leeds United legends to do battle at annual charity football match

Doncaster Rovers and Leeds United legends will go head to head once more later this month for an annual fundraising charity match.

A string of big name players from the past will be dusting off their boots for the game which will take place at the Keepmoat Stadium on May 25.

The game, in aid of Doncaster cancer charity, the Eve Merton Dreams Trust, is a nod to the 2008 League One play-off final when Rovers defeated Yorkshire rivals Leeds at Wembley to earn a place in the Championship.

Former Rover James Hayter, who scored the only goal in the 1-0 win, will be rolling back the years with some of his team-mates for this year’s match.

Joining him will be Brian Stock, Paul Heffernan, Steve Foster, Richie Wellens, Paul Green, Andy Warrington, Simon Marples, James Hayter, James O’Connor and Colin Douglas.

Among those lining up for Leeds will be Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Rod Wallace, Danny Mills and Ian Harte.

Fans and charity supporters will also be taking to the pitch on the day.

A bumper crowd is expected for the match which will get under way at the Keepmoat at 2pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults, £3 for children and £10 for a family ticket (two adults, two children).

They are available on (01302) 762576.

