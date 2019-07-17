Doncaster CCG is now one of just nine CCGs nationally to achieve the top rating three years in a row.

The formal assessment takes place every year and is based on four broad areas:

·Better Health – improving health outcomes for patients in areas such as diabetes and tackling obesity

·Better Care – improving the way care is provided and received in areas such as cancer, mental health, learning disability and maternity services

·Sustainability – ensuring we provide services within budget, and

·Leadership – improving working relationships with local partners, stakeholders and members of the public.

Each section is made up of a number of indicators to ensure that we are spending public money wisely, planning for health and care services that people in Doncaster need.

An area of significant improvement during 2018-19 is the approach to patient and public engagement, ensuring they communicate and engage with patients and members of the public at the right time, right place using effective methods.

Since last year’s assessment, they have moved from Amber ‘requires improvement’ to ‘Green Star’. A total of two CCG's in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw received the top accolade for patient and public engagement.

Dr David Crichton, local GP and Clinical Chair of NHS Doncaster CCG said: “Achieving ‘outstanding’ for three years in succession is a fantastic achievement and a great tribute to our staff and the local organisations we work with.

“Our staff, along with health and care organisations in Doncaster work tirelessly to do the best for our patients in Doncaster and on behalf of the CCG, I’d like to thank everyone for their ongoing commitment.

“Ratings aren’t everything and we should certainly not be complacent or rest on our laurels; there’s much more to be done. We are continually striving to improve local healthcare for Doncaster patients and this rating, as well as improvements on indicators such as patient and public engagement indicates we are definitely heading in the right direction.”

Doncaster CCGs Annual General Meeting (AGM) takes place today at the National High Speed Rail College in Doncaster and will include a review of performance, progress, as well as some of the key challenges that they have and continue to face.

A brand new Annual Report will also be shared at the AGM, along with a series of short videos, including some of the key achievements made during 2018-19, which have contributed to achieving the ‘outstanding’ rating, along with priorities for the remainder of 2019-20.

Jackie Pederson, Chief Officer at NHS Doncaster CCG said: “I am thrilled that Doncaster has been put on the map yet again for the great work we are doing, with our partners, to ensure high quality health and care services for the people of Doncaster.

“One of our most recent successes is the creation of Doncaster’s first ever joint health and social care commissioning strategy with Doncaster Council. Almost 800 members of the public shared their views on our vision to work more closely together which culminated in the strategy we are currently working to.