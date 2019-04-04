Doncaster named one of worst places in country for millennials to live in

Doncaster has been named as one of the worst places in the UK for millennials to live and grow up in.

The town was ranked 62 out of 63 UK towns and cities in a new study – and was one of three Yorkshire places to finish in the bottom five.

Doncaster town centre

The research, by credit experts TotallyMoney, also revealed the best cities with Glasgow, London and Aberdeen making the top three.

The firm looked at 16 elements widely considered to be important to millennials and used them to rank 63 cities and towns across the UK.

READ MORE: Doncaster one of worst places in country for a night out

These elements include work factors, such as overtime hours, paid overtime, average weekly earnings, number of business start-ups, graduate hires, employment rates, and the number of young people on benefits.

It also includes property factors, such as the cost of a one-bedroom property to rent as well as to buy and cost-of-living factors, such as the cost of a cappuccino, gym membership, and meal for two.

READ MORE: Doncaster named in top ten worst places to live in country

Lifestyle factors, such as number of things to do, the population aged 0–17 and 18–29, and the percentage of Brexit remain voters was also taken into account.

Basildon in Essex took the bottom spot, just ahead of Doncaster.

Locally, Wakefield and Huddersfield also performed badly and the study said this was because that while one-bedroom property costs are low, so are wages, with graduate hires comprising just 6% across all three towns and cities.

All three also have a lower number of Remain voters.

READ MORE: Doncaster one of worst places in UK to make a living, survey says

Millennials, also known as Generation Y, are those born between the early 1980s and early 2000s.

James McCaffrey, spokesperson for credit experts TotallyMoney said: “There are some things millennials have had to adjust to that haven’t been experienced by past generations, and with this comes an entirely different set of priorities.

“Rising house prices, stagnant wages, and Brexit are just some of the hurdles this generation have to get over.

“Of course, the rankings should be taken with a small pinch of salt, as some factors will be more important to some than others”