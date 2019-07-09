Just a few weeks ago a group of ladies from Doncaster took the world by storm when they took their tops off to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Fast forward to last weekend and it was the turn of the gents, who took on the challenge of dropping their trousers to raise awareness for testicular and prostate cancer.

The men bare all

“I am absolutely thrilled that so many men turned up for our photoshoot and, just like our ladies, were great sports, burying their pride and creating a fun atmosphere for everyone who took part,” said Sarah Mullen organiser of Equinox.

“Over 2,300 cases of testicular cancer are diagnosed each year and a staggering 42,000 of prostate; by raising awareness we hope to encourage more men to check themselves as early diagnosis can make all the difference.”

The photoshoot took place at Loversall Farm and saw men join together including those who had survived cancer, men who were currently receiving treatment and those who just wanted to show others that there is nothing to be embarrassed about.

“Our most sincere thanks go to all the brave gents who took part and put aside their body issues to show that we all need to be body aware whatever shape or size you are,” said Sarah.

“Andrew Kelly photographer created a most tasteful shot that really drives our message home – to look after the body you have and to not let embarrassment get in the way of good health.”

So far in 2019 Equinox, who raises money for Firefly – a Doncaster based charity – and Cancer Research UK has held a skydive, night walk, Bring your Breastie ball and is looking forward to its sixth Equinox Ball in November.

Thanks also go to Cloud Dancer Drone Photographer and Heatherbank Print.