McDs staff and the rubbish

The campaign will see teams of McDonald’s volunteers take to the streets this year to tackle litter in their communities.

The restaurants at St Sepulchre Gate, Dome Leisure Park, Thorne Road Retail Park, Lakeside Village, Balby Retail Park, Redhouse Interchange and Centurion Retail Park embarked on the challenge to give the area around Lakeside Lake a refresh, with the team of 25 volunteers from the seven restaurants collecting an impressive 30 bags of litter.

McDonald’s franchisee Mark Clapham, who owns and operates the seven Doncaster restaurants who took part, said: “McDonald’s has been collecting litter in our communities for over 35 years, and I’m proud of our litter fighting heritage. I’d like to thank everyone from the restaurant teams who took part, they did an excellent job raising awareness of the issue and made a real difference to the local area.”

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in our local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 3,000 MILES each week on litter patrols (where they collect litter from any origin, not just their own.) This equates to 150,000 miles, or the distance of FOUR marathons per restaurant per year.

McDonald’s is tackling litter in local communities, both by litter picking and reducing the amount of waste its restaurants produce and have set itself the target of sending zero waste to landfill by 2020 (with many restaurants already achieving this in 2017.)

The brand has been working to make recycling easier over the past 4 years, and since 2015 have installed over 1,100 new recycling units, meaning it’s easier to separate plastics and cups for recycling in 85% of its restaurants. McDonald’s also collects used oil from its kitchens and turns this into enough biodiesel to fuel more than half of its delivery fleet.