Calling all pie lovers!

Doncaster-based family-run bakery, The Topping Pie Company, has developed a new speciality pork pie range.

Roger Topping

The innovative new pies are being launched at this week’s Farm Shop & Deli Show at the NEC in Birmingham, alongside a new traditional recipe ready meal line, its first venture outside of its core pie business.

The new 225g speciality pork pie range, created to meet demand for smaller pies with more flavour varieties, offers six products including Pork and Chorizo; Pork and Piccalilli; Pork and Black Pudding; Pork Chicken and Plum Chutney; a new Yorkshire Farmers and new Scrumpy Pie.

Ideal for farm shops, delis, pubs and cafes looking for a proper pie with a premium taste and homemade look and feel.

The bakery’s new pork pie products are made with prime British Red Tractor pork pie meat and fresh ingredients with a hot water pastry crust. The Pork & Chorizo combines pork pie meat with smoky chorizo sausage, whilst the Pork & Piccalilli pairs pork pie meat with tangy and traditional crunchy piccalilli. The Pork and Black Pudding variety marries pork pie meat with traditional Yorkshire black pudding made in-house by Toppings and its Pork Chicken and Plum Chutney flavour is a mix of pork meat, diced chicken breast enriched with sweet, tangy plum chutney.

A new 225g Yorkshire Farmers pie has been added to the range, combining pork meat with diced chicken breast and ham marinated in a wholegrain honey mustard and the new 225g Scrumpy pairs pork meat with diced turkey breast enriched with sweet cider and celery relish.

Alongside the small speciality pork pie range, for the first time Toppings will also introduce a range of ready meals inspired by family recipes ‘like nanna used to make’ offering handmade traditional pies and pasta meals, as well as portioning pies for the deli counter. The new range offers Lasagne; Shepherd’s Pie; Cheese and Vegetable Pasta available in either 2.4kg or 700g, as well as a 2.4kg Corned Beef and Potato Pie.

All Toppings premium pies and ready meals are handcrafted at its Yorkshire bakery in Doncaster.

Matthew Topping, Sales Director at The Topping Pie Company said: “We are delighted to introduce both our new 225g speciality pork pie range and our traditional recipe ready meals, our first product launch outside of our core pie business. We are confident the ranges will be well received by food lovers and connoisseurs who buy on quality and taste and not on price alone when it comes to selling to their customers. Our move into the ready meal sector comes at a time when all businesses need to adapt and look for new opportunities in an ever changing and challenging market.”

The Topping Pie Company has transformed from a small family butchers founded in 1961 to a multi-award winning speciality pie business supplying a wide range of handcrafted products to retail, independents, wholesale and export customers – but it still retains its traditional family, roots and ethos to producing a first class product.