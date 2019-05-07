Your local community project needs you!

Vote for your local community project to receive up to £5,000 from the Calor Rural Community Fund

The Calor Rural Community Fund is officially open for voting - which means it’s time for rural communities across the UK to support their local projects.

Rural home energy provider, Calor, is urging people across the UK to get involved in voting for the Calor Rural Community Fund, which helps rural communities throughout England, Scotland and Wales gain funding for projects at the heart of their community.

From the simply superb, to a well-needed refurb... the Rural Community Fund offers prize pots of £1,000, £2,500 and £5,000 for projects that will improve local life.

With twenty-one grants totalling up to £70,000 up for grabs, this year’s Fund includes applications from 322 different projects from across the UK. Among them are village halls, sailing clubs and sustainability campaigns, each one different from the other, yet all with the same aim – to improve and support their local community.

Applications are now closed, but approved projects are now relying on your votes! The projects with the most votes from each funding category will become finalists and be reviewed by a panel of independent judges to decide which entries are to be awarded the funding.

Joining Calor in the judging panel are organisations including Business in the Community, mental health charity Mind, Crowdfunder, Plunkett and Rural England, who will help decide on the winners, announced on the 18th July 2019.

Anyone who lives in the UK and registers on the Calor Rural Community Fund website can vote - and it’s really easy to show your support. You can simply cast your votes from the comfort of your own home with just a phone, tablet or computer.

You could vote for a project that’s local to your area, or even one further afield that you believe is most deserving.

You'll get 10 votes, which you can use at any time during the voting phase of the competition. Spread them around or use them all to support one project – it’s your choice!

Once you’ve registered on the Calor Rural Community Fund website, all you need to do is click on the ‘Vote’ button on any project you want to support. Be sure to cast your votes before 17th June 2019 when the voting stage closes.

For further information and to register to vote, please visit www.calor.co.uk/communityfund.