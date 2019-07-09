Doncaster beauty queen shortlisted for being best dressed after attending the races in a charity shop outfit

Charlotte bought a dress and a fascinator from the store to wear for the Doncaster Races Rita Ora event.Charlotte was then short listed out of 86 women into the top ten of the first heat of the Doncaster Races Ladies Best Dressed Competition. Due to Charlotte purchasing her outfit from the British Heart Foundation she then received two pairs of complimentary tickets to the Unison Race Meet and James live after racing Rave Meet both in August.Charlotte then decided to donate the dress back to the same store so they could re sell it and raise more vital funds for this amazing charity.