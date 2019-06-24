Dead tarantulas, scorpions and cockroaches, plus a suitcase of animal bones, found in Doncaster alleyway

Dozens of Street Scene workers were deployed to known ‘hot-spot’ areas across the town and collected a mammoth total of more than 134 tonnes of dumped rubbish off the streets.The collective clean up didn’t come without its surprises though. During a routine cleanse of alley ways in the Balby suburb of town, operatives were left scratching their heads at a collection of deceased creepy-crawlies including tarantulas, scorpions, cockroaches, and other assorted insects.A suitcase full of animal bones was also removed from a nearby location after a request from South Yorkshire Police.Cabinet member for Street Scene Councillor Joe Blackham, said: “We continue to show our willingness to tackle fly-tipping across Doncaster – even if there can be an element of shock at times at what we uncover. “The efforts of our staff in collecting such volumes of waste was terrific but we know that there is a lot of work still to be done.“It costs us thousands of pounds to remove the waste and is detrimental to the environment. It is also illegal.”READ MORE: Rise of children living in bed and breakfast accommodation in Doncaster due to crisis in housing