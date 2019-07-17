Davina McCall, Tom Odell and James Nesbitt back charity cycle through Doncaster

Kenny Smith

Kenny is cycling 2,655 miles around mainland Britain, finishing on Kathleen’s 50th Birthday on 31 July, back in Chichester. Kenny will be in Doncaster on Monday (22 July) and Tuesday (23 July) as he heads across Yorkshire.

Kenny is hoping to bring attention to MS after receiving backing from TV presenter Davina McCall, platinum-selling artist Tom Odell and Golden Globe nominee James Nesbitt.

“My sister Kathleen was diagnosed with MS back in in 1990, aged just 21,” says Kenny. “She coped well for many years living with MS and never let it get her down; she was always smiling and never complained.”

Sadly Kathleen passed away in the autumn of 2014. Kenny and his family were heartbroken, but he vowed to keep her name alive through fundraising for the MS Trust. Over the years Kenny has taken on all manner of incredible feats for the charity. From running marathons to climbing Everest and Kilimanjaro; jumping out of planes to holding collections, cake stalls and boot sales.

This bike ride, Kenny says, is “the big one”.

“This is the biggest challenge I have ever undertaken physically, emotionally and mentally. I’m living and breathing this ride every minute of every day,” Kenny says. “I wanted to take this on because the MS Trust is a fantastic charity that really goes above and beyond to help those living with and those affected by MS. It’s a relatively small UK charity doing a massive job, and I’ve witnessed first-hand the difference they make for not only those living with MS, but also the help, advice and support they give to families too.”

Kelly Boston, community fundraiser at the MS Trust, added: “We are so grateful to Kenny for taking on such an incredible challenge in aid of the MS Trust. He’s a true hero and the money raised will make such a difference for people living with MS today. We know his sister Kathleen would have been very proud.”

To find out more about Kenny’s challenge and how you can support it, please visit: 50dayscycleride.uk