Cookie is the latest Guide Dog named by Doncaster Lakeside Village customers

Elisha Gug, Nicola Ridgway community fundraiser for Guide Dogs and Lyndsey Parry from Lakeside Village

The new pup, named Cookie, a name put forward by Elisha Gug, after the team behind the leading retail centre raised £5,000 through a variety of charitable efforts to be able to sponsor the dog, which will go on to assist somebody with sight loss.

Customers at Lakeside Village were once again given the chance to name the young pup as Lakeside Village are again sponsoring a guide dog.

“We are very proud to have raised the money needed to be able to put it towards a cause which is so important and life-changing.

"There are nearly two million blind people in the UK and so everybody that we can help is a step in the right direction.”

This is the sixth time the centre has managed to raise enough money to sponsor a guide dog and allowed a customer to name it.

The previous dogs have been called Laker, Parker, Buddy, Treacle and Willow.

Born on 1 February 2019 Cookie, a black Labrador bitch came to meet Elisha and her family at Lakeside Village now she has started her special guide dog school training. Elisha will also continue to receive regular 'pupdates' throughout the first year,

letting her know all about Cookie as she grows up.

Just a bundle of energetic fur right now, Cookie will grow up as an intelligent and very important animal.

After 24 months of specific training, Cookie will be handed over to somebody with sight loss and will give its eventual owner a new lease of freedom and independence.