Willmott Dixon, the company who built the National College for High Speed Rail and XP School in the borough, are working with Doncaster UTC.

Garath Rawson, principal of Doncaster UTC, said: “The designs put forward by Willmott Dixon for Doncaster UTC really excited the project team as we look to provide a modern, practical and aspirational learning environment which will benefit students and staff alike.

“We want the new building to be an iconic town centre building that really adds something to the redevelopment of this area of Doncaster, as well as meeting the needs of our students who are embarking on an exciting journey in advanced engineering and creative and digital design.

“As such, the building will include a mixture of general teaching spaces and specialist teaching spaces to deliver the curriculum, including the digital aspects such as coding, and specialist engineering equipment for our students to develop key skills.

“A Business Collaboration Hub will be created to allow students to engage with our business partners and employers, giving them the opportunity to gain first-hand insights into industry while still at school.

“Outdoor social, dining and learning spaces will be complemented with a Fab Lab, dedicated open plan engineering space, a MUGA pitch and an outdoor curriculum garden – the Engineering Zone. In addition, there will be a fantastic roof terrace open to all.

“We are looking forward to working with Willmott Dixon, who have a great track record of delivering impressive buildings that are not only fit for purpose but really meet the needs of the end users, in this case students.

“Their designs have already started to bring this project to life and we are looking forward to opening our doors to our first year 9 and year 12 students in September 2020.”

Doncaster UTC will be a distinctive school for 13-19 year olds led by employers to provide an innovative and engaging vocational learning environment and unique learning experience. With a core curriculum based around STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects, the UTC will provide an opportunity for learners to specialise in engineering and creative and digital technologies.

The UTC will be part of a new Multi Academy Trust called the Brighter Futures Learning Partnership Trust (BFLPT) alongside a number of primary schools and Hungerhill School.

The talented students produced by this UTC will benefit not just the region, but also the country, as they contribute to national growth in the engineering and digital sector.

Paul Stockhill, owner and managing director of Agemaspark Ltd, an employer partner of the UTC, said: “The appointment of the contractors for Doncaster UTC is another huge step forward.

“The employer partners are very impressed by the designs that include sports halls, an open plan dining space and flexible, open learning spaces to allow for creative learning experiences. There will also be a Post-16 study area for Years 12 and 13 students giving them the space to work independently.

“This bespoke building will be a fantastic environment that will attract students from across the region who are keen to develop the skills needed for a career in engineering or creative and digital design.”