Concern over missing Sheffield woman who left home 'in the early hours'

Tracey Howe, aged 44, was last seen at her home in Beighton.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said today: “Concerns are growing for her welfare.

“Tracey is 5ft 6ins tall in height, of slim build with ginger shoulder length hair.

“Tracey is wearing a shiny black jacket, a white polo shirt with yellow embroidery and black trousers.

“Tracey is known to frequent the Crystal Peaks area, Rother Valley and Todwick areas.