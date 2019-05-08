Concern growing for welfare of missing man with links to Sheffield

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing man who has links to Sheffield.

Police are searching for Peter Smalley, aged 66, who has not been seen since CCTV captured him leaving a shop in Clay Cross High Street on Saturday at 11.30am.

Police have today released further details about his movements before his disappearance.

In a statement, Derbyshire Police said: “Further information has come to light that Peter travelled from Clay Cross to Chesterfield by bus.

Peter Smalley.

“Peter has links to the Sheffield area and it is believed he may have used public transport to travel between Chesterfield and Sheffield.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare and want anyone who can help us find Peter to get in touch urgently.

“If you can, call us on 101 and quote incident 879 of May 4.”