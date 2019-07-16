Children’s Air Ambulance Service to transform kitchen showroom in Doncaster into a superstore and café

The charity, which works alongside NHS teams to provide high speed, specialist clinical transfers for critically babies and children, helps families across the UK and is due to “land” in Doncaster later this year after securing the lease and planning permission from Doncaster Borough Council.

The Thorne Road Retail Park unit on Ogden Road will undergo a substantial transformation over the next few weeks turning the 9,000 sq ft space into The Hanger superstore selling both new and pre-loved homeware, furniture, clothing, electricals, living and brand new white goods.

Plans also feature a café known as the Landing Pad where customers and families can take a break from browsing or a well-earned rest after securing a bargain.

The success of the store is vital as TCAA receives no government funding and relies solely on donations from the public and retail income to keep saving lives. It currently operates 56 shops and this latest venture will be the charity’s second superstore.

“Shopping in a charity shop is experience shopping,” explained New Shops Development Manager Kerry Martin.

“Customers love the thrill of not knowing what they will find and we want to make that experience last longer by offering a wider choice, a fantastic and friendly environment, and by launching our own branded cafe.

“This unique offer should help us attract more footfall and will also provide a real benefit to the existing retail units within the park as their customers can visit once they have finished shopping for a browse or a cappuccino.”

The superstore announcement follows last year’s unveiling of one of the charity’s two new helicopters which is based permanently at Doncaster Sheffield Airport from where it flies its lifesaving missions.

Work is currently underway to get the store ready for an October launch opening and 21 new jobs will be created as well as many volunteering opportunities.

People interested in helping should email volunteering@theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999 and specify Doncaster Superstore as the location for volunteering.