Chance to play huge musical instruments at unique Sheffield park 

Residents are being given the chance to play a selection of large musical instruments – ahead of plans to create a ‘musical pocket park’ in the city.

The idea is to transform Fountain Square Park, near Barker's Pool, into a unique space featuring 10 large instruments and mini-trampolines.

The scheme is being put forward by the ChangingSheff action group, which has organised a taster session where visitors can play instruments in the park to give them a flavour of what it could be like.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 15, from 11am to 2pm.

Group chairman Peter Sephton previously said: “We think it will be a lot of fun and educational for parents and their little ones in particular.”

In a statement, ChangingSheff said: “Come and play a range of musical percussion instruments to see the idea being promoted for a musical pocket park in our city centre.

“Perfect for toddlers, students, relieving stress, budding musicians, all kinds of disabilities, group therapy, or just looking for fun!

“Try out ten percussion musical instruments played using attached padded drumsticks, making music similar to wind chimes designed to blend together and create a harmonious sound.

“This offers fully inclusive musical enjoyment for all ages, abilities and disabilities.

“These high-quality harmonising instruments are UK made.”

The group is understood to have submitted initial plans to Sheffield City Council for consideration.