‘Can Siri get possessed?’: the internet’s weirdest tech questions revealed

Does Siri burp?

But as well as providing us with useful information, it can also provide us with answers to some of the more stranger questions we have, particularly when it comes to technology.

Using Keyword Tool to analyse Google search trends, the UK’s largest independent tech retailer Ebuyer has revealed the weirdest tech questions that the nation has asked online in the last year.

Voice assistants Siri and Alexa feature heavily as a result of their strange behaviour and responses to commands, such as ‘why does Alexa laugh randomly?’ and ‘why is Siri creepy at 3am?’.

Ten of the strangest tech questions Brits asked Google were:

1. Can Siri get possessed?

2. Can Alexa burp?

3. Can technology solve the Irish border?

4. Why does Alexa have a lisp?

5. Can technology save you from a shark attack?

6. Why does Alexa come on in the middle of the night?

7. Why is Siri creepy at 3am?

8. Why is Alexa an Eagles fan?

9. Why does Alexa meow?

10. Is technology magic?

Stephen James, Marketing Manager at Ebuyer said: “Our research looked to uncover some of the weirdest tech queries that have been googled by the nation, and it certainly did. It was both interesting and entertaining to see the sort of tech questions Brits ask when we think no-one is listening.

“A lot of the questions seem to be about new technologies, such as voice assistants, so once people become more familiar with the devices, the number of strange Google searches might decrease!”