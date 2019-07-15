Ros Jones

The competition is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses along the route to get involved and showcase their shops in a variety of the UCI rainbow colours and Yorkshire theme.

Prizes will also be handed out! Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “We have had some amazing displays from our local businesses when we have welcomed the Tour de Yorkshire to Doncaster in previous years.

“I can’t wait to see their creative efforts!”

The competition is divided into four cate

Best Dressed Business Window Lakeside

Best Dressed Business Window along the route

Best Dressed Business Window overall

The two separate races, the women’s junior race and the men’s under 23 race, will start from the Dome and pass through the following villages:

• The A18 passing Intake and Wheatley Hills

• On towards Edenthorpe and Dunsville

• Through Hatfield before heading out to Thorne and passing through Thorne Town Centre to join the A614

To apply, businesses firstly need to email UCIdoncaster@doncaster.gov.uk with their shop name and location.

Photos of the finished displays then need to be sent to the same email address.

The deadline for entries is Friday 6th September.