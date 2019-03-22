Lorry drivers and motorists demanding Brexit are to set bring disruption to the region’s roads tonight and tomorrow with go-slow demonstrations planned for the M1 and M18.

Drivers are being warned of potential disruption across the whole of the UK road network tonight with a number of slow moving convoys aiming to take to Britain’s roads at around 6.30pm.

Traffic on the M1 and M18 could be hit by Brexit protests.

The M1, M18, A1(M), M180 and M62 have all been earmarked as potential targets – but it is unclear how many protests will take place or what nature they will take or which roads will definitely be targeted.

However, one confirmed demonstration will take place on the M1 and M18 tomorrow when a slow moving convoy sets off from Doncaster at 11.30am.

A bus is being laid on for Saturday’s event – so non-drivers can join in the protest.

Lorry drivers will lead the slow moving convoy along the M1 and M18 this Saturday morning – and now up to 80 non motorists will be allowed to take part by jumping on board a specially commissioned bus.

Organiser Chris Hicks of Yorkshire Brexit Action Group, said: “We wanted to give non-drivers the chance to get involved, which is why we are laying on a bus.

“People will be able to come along and join the convoy so their voices are heard.”

The convoy will meet at the park and ride near Morrisons supermarket just off junction 3 of the M18 at 11am.

It will set off at 11:30am and will travel the M18 southbound, onto the M1 southbound, around the roundabout at the A57 Worksop, north on the M1 back on to the M18, north on the A1 up to Warmsworth Roundabout and back down the A1 and then back on to the M18 before returning to near Morrisons.

He added: “We don’t want to cause any disruption to people going about their every day lives which is why we have chosen the time and route to cause the minimum amount of problems.