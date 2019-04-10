Blaze rages through former Barnsley care home 

A former Barnsley care home has been damaged in a fire this morning.

The blaze started at the derelict facility in Neville Avenue, Kendray, at about 5.20am.

Neville Avenue.

Two fire crews from Barnsley Central, Cudworth and Tankersley stations were called out to the scene and spent several hours tackling the blaze.

A fire service spokesperson said the cause is under investigation.