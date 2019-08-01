Ay Up! Wildlife Park celebrates Yorkshire Day in Doncaster with video

An Amur Tiger, pictured in Land of the Tiger. Picture: Marie Caley

The Doncaster-based Wildlife Park has gone retro with a clip full of Yorkshire warmth, to mark this top day in t’calendar.

‘Appen you’ll enjoy meeting some ‘Bobby Dazzler’ animals as the ‘chuffed’ park celebrates 760,000 annual visitors, noting how people “flock t’park each year from places like North Donny and even Grimethorpe”.

There’s allus a brew of Yorkshire Tea for ‘fair parched’ visitors, but T&Cs include exclusion of Lancastrians!

“We love celebrating Yorkshire Day and the humour of the people who have supported us so strongly since we started the park seven years ago,” said Cheryl Williams, director of communications at the Branton park.

“We hope it gives people a chuckle. There’s always a warm welcome for anyone here, including Lancastrians, and there is so much to see and do.