Arson attack causes damage to greenery in Sheffield park  

Arsonists sparked a blaze in a Sheffield park last night.

A crew from Elm Lane Fire Station were called out to Parson Cross Park at about 8pm after yobs had set fire to some bushes near a play area.

Parson Cross Park.

READ MORE: Armed police deployed to Sheffield city centre

READ MORE: Gang follows man in car before jumping out and beating him in Sheffield street

Firefighters used a single hose reel water jet to put the blaze out.

READ MORE: Brothers jailed for life for ‘vicious’ murder of ‘free-spirited and kind’ Sheffield father-to-be