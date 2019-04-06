Armed police teams reportedly spotted close to Sheffield city centre

Armed police teams have reportedly been spotted in a street close to Sheffield city centre.

A passer-by said: “Four SUVs, including one unmarked, full of armed police in full gear, parked in a line near the back of Decathlon.”

Decathlon.

READ MORE: Armed police deployed to Sheffield city centre

They said the officers were there at about 11am.

READ MORE: Gang follows man in car before jumping out and beating him in Sheffield street

The scene was clear when The Star visited a short while ago.

READ MORE: Brothers jailed for life for ‘vicious’ murder of ‘free-spirited and kind’ Sheffield father-to-be

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details and will bring you updates when we get them.