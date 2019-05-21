A Doncaster woman is offering a reward for the return of her wedding ring and two others after losing them at a Jess Glynne concert at Doncaster Racecourse.

Karen McKie of Balby is calling on people to return the rings which were lost in a toilet at Town Moor on Saturday night.

The rings went missing during a concert at Doncaster Racecourse.

The missing rings are a wedding ring, an engagement ring and a diamond dress ring.

All three are bespoke and were lost in the toilets in the County Stand enclosure during Saturday night’s concert by chart star Jess Glynne.

One of the stolen rings

She had taken them off her hand while using the bathroom.

Husband Lee said: “My wife is in absolute bits. There’s a £100 reward for their safe return.”

The incident has been reported to both Doncaster Racecourse and South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who can help can contact darren.burke@jpimedia.co.uk and we will pass messages onto Mr and Mrs McKie.