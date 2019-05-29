A Virtual Reality playground offers the chance to be in a completely different place other than Doncaster

Visitors to Doncaster Art Fair will be able to immerse themselves in a virtual world thanks to Right Up Our Street.

The Arts Council funded, Creative People and Places project, is bringing the VR Playground to Doncaster as part of the event.

Try out the VR swings

Sally Lockey, project director for Right Up Our Street said: “We cannot wait to see people enjoying the VR Playground.

“It is a chance for people to sit on a swing, experience the thrill of moving while wearing a VR headset that will give them the experience of being in a totally different place.

Propelled by the swinging, each machine will transport users in thrilling ways through new geometric virtual landscapes, complete with 3D musical compositions.

“One of the swings will be wheelchair accessible, as we want to make sure that as many people as possible can enjoy this experience.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people to the event and watching them take part in this fun new experience,” added Sally.

READ MORE: Here are 10 of the best events happening in Doncaster this week

Doncaster Art Fair will take place in the Market Square, Doncaster, on June 30.

Right Up Our Street are also trialling a vibrational vest at the event, which will enable Deaf visitors to experience sound through touch.

“We’ve worked closely with Doncaster Deaf Trust and the staff and students at Communication Specialist College Doncaster and we’re inviting the group along to Doncaster Art Fair to experience the vests and give us feedback.

“The vest is an interesting development that picks up sound from the environment, it is felt as patterns of vibration across the torso. Our aim is to make events accessible for people from the many different groups in our community and we hope that this is a welcome addition for our Deaf partners,” added Sally.

For further information visit www.rightupourstreet.org.uk