The land has been acquired to create build-to-rent (BTR) homes for the local community.

Andrew Mitchell, group investment director at Godwin Capital said: “This is an important scheme for us to develop 60 two and three bedroom houses specifically for the rental market.

“The UK is currently experiencing a housing shortage crisis and this investment will bring much needed housing stock to the local area and community. It will be our first investment in Doncaster delivering quality family homes specifically for rent.

“We are keen to engage with companies and land owners who are seeking joint venture opportunities, bringing together our investment expertise and third party development sites.”

This investment follows a period of sustained growth for Godwin Group which includes the launch of its London office last year.

With its head office in Berkeley Square, Mayfair, Godwin Capital also has regional offices in Nottingham and Birmingham.