100 FREE tickets being handed out for this year's St Leger Festival in Doncaster

It's 100 days until the William Hill St Leger Festival opens its doors for 243rd year.

The celebrate 100 days to go until the 2019 William Hill St Leger Festival, organisers have decided to reward 100 Yorkshire charities with the offer of free tickets, which can be used to either reward volunteers or to support a charity’s fundraising activities.

Russell Smith Executive Director said: “Charities work tirelessly on a daily basis to support others, and we want to mark 100 days to go by giving something back to those charities who do so much every year for Yorkshire’s communities.”

One of the most prestigious race weeks of the British horse racing calendar, the St Leger is a unique blend of history, top class horse racing and fabulous live entertainment.

Established in 1776 the St Leger Festival, is the World’s Oldest Classic, having been run in Doncaster since 1778, it is the last classic to be run each year, and boasts the longest distance of any of the other four.

The St Leger is also the final leg of the English Triple Crown, and follows the Derby, which took place last weekend at Epsom Downs Racecourse.

The 2019 William Hill St Leger Festival accentuates St Leger’s prominence as the only classic in Yorkshire, placing emphasise on the ideal of experiencing Yorkshire’s classic.

The decision to reward Yorkshire’s charities, is just part of a wider strategy to give new energy to the St Leger, repositioning the festival as both a classic and as a community event.

Registered Charities are invited to apply for up to 20 tickets each by emailing competition@doncaster-racecourse.co.uk with the full contact details of the charity, and their preferred St Leger date. Tickets are subject to availability.

Make sure September 11-14th is down on your calendar!

To find out more about the 2019 St Leger Festival, including the line-up for evening entertainment visit: https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/racing-highlights/the-william-hill-st-leger-festival/

