1,400 homes in Rotherham and Sheffield hit by power cut

Around 1,400 homes in Rotherham and the outskirts of Sheffield have been affected by a power cut this morning.

Northern Power Grid said the power cut was affecting 1,429 homes in the S25; S26 and S31 postcode areas of South Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire.

This includes the areas of Eckington; Killamarsh; Renishaw; Spinkhill; Anston; Dinnington; Laughton-en-le-Morthen; Anston; Aughton; Harthill; Kiveton Park; Swallownest; Towdwick and Wales.

A spokesman for Northern Power Grid said they expect power to be back on in the affected homes by 12.15pm today.