People are leaving online reviews of Sheffield's sex workers - and the comments are awful

Reviews of restaurants, hotels and venues are commonplace in the digital age we are living in - but now it seems that people have also started rating Sheffield's sex workers online..

Logging on to TripAdvisor and checking what people have said about a hotel or restaurant you are hoping to visit is a pretty standard part of modern life.

But it seems the same logic is being applied to the sex industry, with reviewers leaving hundreds of reviews of the services being provided by vice girls up and down the country on sites such as PunterNet and UKPunternet.com.

And Sheffield is no different.

As you might expect, a large proportion of the reviews are shocking, misognistic and are simply not fit for publication.

But some are just plain odd.

Sheffield reviewer, SteveStud, took to PunterNet to complain about one vice girl's 'bad breath'.

He said: "I could smell her really bad breath I mentioned earlier. I didn't bother trying to kiss her again," adding: " I always make an effort to clean my teeth and shower prior to visiting someone. I expect the same from a girl."

SteveStud explains how he later made a complaint to the receptionist at the establishment he had been visiting.

"As I was leaving I wanted to complain to the male receptionist but he was not there. I got back into my car and made a call to complain. I told the male about he needs to speak with her about her bad breath," he added.

Another Sheffield customer with the username, mr_pickle, uploaded a review to the same site to complain of false advertising.

He said: "The reason for Not Recommended is the description of her being in her 30s. Well I'm sure she was once. But now I think it's her daughter who is in her 30s, not Amber herself. She's much older than I was expecting. I don't see why sites describe ladies as being considerably younger than they really are; it does them no favours; those guys who like older women won't go, and those of us who like younger go but then leave negative reviews."

And BarneyBare complained that one vice girl did not seem engaged enough.

He said: "The session turned into a fairly mechanical punt with someone who didn't seem fully engaged. I know it's a business transaction, but it doesn't have to feel like one."

BarneyBare added: "An unsatisfactory experience. Won't stop me returning to the establishment, but I'll be wary of new girls with no feedback from now on."