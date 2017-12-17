Pensioner in hospital after South Yorkshire collision

A pensioner is in hospital after he was hit by a car in Dinnington.

The 77-year-old man was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Insignia in Rotherham Road at the junction with Meadow Street on Friday at 7.35pm.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains today in a serious condition.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through the area at the time on Friday evening and may have witnessed the collision.

"If you hold information, please call 101 quoting incident number 911 of 15 December 2017."