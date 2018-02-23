Passengers face disruptions as next phase of Sheffield's tram track upgrade is announced

Passengers face disruption on Sheffield's tram network while the next phase of vital works to repair the ageing tracks takes place.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive has appointed Doncaster-based VolkerRail to carry out the second phase of the Supertram Rail Replacement in Sheffield, which will extend the network’s life by replacing sections of the line affected by wear and tear.

READ MORE: Long-awaited Sheffield to Rotherham tram train project hits further delays

Meanwhile, British Steel, which provided the rails in the first phase of the project, has again been appointed as supplier in a separate £1 million contract to replace 11.5km of rail during the second phase.

Replacement works are due to start later this year and will take place across the network in stages over the next three years, mainly between May and September, until 2020.

READ MORE: Sheffield Supertram renewal could cost up to £230m

This year the works will be focused on the section between Middlewood and Hillsborough, and in the Gleadless to Birley area.

SYPTE has pledged to keep passengers updated on any disruptions to the network via the website www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/disruptions and on twitter @TSY Alerts

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Supertram said: "We understand that some of our customers will be inconvenienced because of this crucial work and we ask for their understanding during this time. This and previous years improvement works will benefit all tram users by ensuring the system is fit for purpose for the long-term."

READ MORE: Supertram timetable in Sheffield to change for first time in 15 years - Here's what you need to know

Stephen Edwards, executive director of SYPTE, said: “Supertram is an important part of Sheffield’s public transport network, with 12 million journeys made each year. It is a key asset, providing a sustainable, environmentally-friendly alternative to the car and helping to support economic growth alongside other transport programmes in the city."

John Pearson, general manager of VolkerRail’s metro’s and rail projects division, added: “This network is a key transportation link for commuters and we aim to ensure as little disruption as possible while we replace rails along the routes.”