Passenger killed and two men left fighting for their lives after Sheffield roundabout crash

A 24-year-old man has died, and two other men have suffered life-threatening injuries, after the car they were in collided with a concrete stanton at a Sheffield roundabout.

The collision took place at 8.20pm last night when a silver Seat Leon travelling along the lower deck of the northbound Tinsley viaduct collided with a concrete stanton at the junction with the Meadowhall roundabout.

A passenger in the car, a 24-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are currently receiving support from specialist trained officers.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man and another passenger, a 23-year-old man, sustained life threatening injuries in the collision. They currently remain in hospital receiving treatment. A third passenger in the car, a 27-year old man, sustained minor injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "An investigation is currently ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision, or the manner of driving prior to the collision, to please report it.

"Did you see the collision? Were you in the area at the time?"

Anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 974 of January 12, 2018.