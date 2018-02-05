Parkour sessions launched in bid to reduce Sheffield suburb youth nuisance

A weekly parkour activity session has been launched in a Sheffield suburb in a bid to reduce youth nuisance.

Former youth magistrate Bob Pullin has teamed up with Lorean Biet and Pawel Van Der Steen, of the Sheffield Parkour Movement, to bring the activity to Lowedges.

The sessions have been launched as an antidote to anti-social behaviour problems in the area - which in recent months has seen youths damage glass on the roof of The Michael Church and climb onto the roof of shops at the Terminus Initiative to throw objects at passers by.

Bob became a councillor for Beauchief and Greenhill 18 months ago after more than more than 20 years serving as a youth magistrate in Sheffield presiding over hundreds of cases involving the city's disaffected youth.

He vowed to make it his mission to provide activities for young people to keep them occupied and off street corners, and launching the Parkour sessions is the first step in that direction.

He said: "It is of paramount importance that communities and society at large devote increasing resources to encourage, enable and train young people to engage in healthy activities, sports and as many active pursuits as possible.

"Parkour is just one active form of sport which contributes much to develop the principle of having a 'sound mind in a sound body.'

"It is important to help and support young people to prevent the onset of despondency, despair lack of purpose, alienation and detachment, which often lead the young on to anti-social involvement and destructive, mindless vandalism."

The sessions launch at The Michael Church in Lowedges Road on Monday, February 12, from 4pm to 5pm.

They will be held weekly during term time up until the end of August.

And if they prove successful, extra sessions will be organised to take place during school holidays.

The sessions will involve demonstrations on parkour - a form of exercise which involves leaping between obstacles.