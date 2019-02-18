Shamed paedophile footballer Adam Johnson is ‘cowering’ in his Doncaster jail cell amid fears putting a foot wrong in his remaining few months inside could scupper his release from jail.

Ex-England star Johnson, 31, is serving six years at HMP Moorland after he was jailed in 2016 for sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

According to reports in the Daily Star, Johnson is apparently desperately trying to stay out of trouble as the end of his sentence approaches.

The former Manchester City and Sunderland footballer is set to be released on parole in March, according to sister Faye Johnson who tweeted on January 1 that she was excited at the prospect of having her brother home in 2019.

The probation service will approve the former footballer's release in spring if it believes he no longer represents a threat of re-offending.

A source inside the jail told the Daily Star: 'He's weeks away from release and knows that anything he does wrong, even minor, could see his sentence extended.”

“He knows a lot of lads in there know the value of something on him so he's keeping quiet and not putting a foot wrong.”

