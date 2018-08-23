'Overturned lorry' causing rush-hour delays on busy South Yorkshire road

An overturned lorry is reportedly causing rush-hour delays on a busy road this morning.
Bus company First tweeted at 8am that services are being diverted due to a road traffic collision on Manvers Way, Wath-upon-Dearne in Rotherham.
Unconfirmed reports suggested that a lorry had been involved and overturned.
Emergency services are at the scene.