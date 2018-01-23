Ongo shortlisted for three housing awards

Ongo has been shortlisted for three awards in the Tpas northern region awards, which will be announced on Friday March 16.

Shortlisted in the Excellence in Tenant Engagement, Excellence in Engagement in Supported Housing and Excellence in Annual Report categories, Ongo is up against other northern based housing associations and local authorities.

The Tpas awards recognise and celebrate the unsung heroes within local communities for the work they do to improve where they live. Tpas is England’s leading tenant engagement organisation, bringing landlords, tenants and contractors together to find solutions to improve services, save money and bring lasting change to communities.

The awards are in their 11th year and are highly recognised and regarded within the social housing sector.

Karen Cowan, Head of Customer Service and Support, said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in three categories in the Tpas awards this year. It’s a fantastic achievement for all the teams and tenants involved to have been shortlisted.

“We have so many staff and tenants that work extremely hard to make sure Ongo is giving the best possible service, so for them to be recognised in these awards is brilliant. We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed on the day.”

The award ceremony will take place on Friday 16 March in Manchester where Ongo will find out if they’re awarded as regional winners in the three categories they have been shortlisted in.