One of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at 101

Joyce Thorpe on her 100th birthday.
One of Doncaster's oldest residents has died at the age of 101

Joyce Thorpe, who lived at The Laurels in Armthorpe, died on November 23 after a short illness.

Mrs Thorpe was the beloved wife of the late Ken and a mum to Wendy and Elaine and mother in law of Mick and Mike.

She was also a "devoted nanna, great grandma and great great grandma and a good friend to many."

An obituary said: "She will be sadly missed by all who knew her."

The funeral service will take place at St Aidan's Church, Wheatley Hills on December 7 at 1.45pm followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 2.40pm.