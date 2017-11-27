ON THIS DAY: 2011: Shock as Sheffield United legend Gary Speed dies

Six years ago today, the world of football was in mourning at the shock death of Sheffield United legend Gary Speed.

The midfielder tragically took his own life on November 27, 2011 at the age 42.

In a successful career, he made 841 career appearances for five clubs - Leeds, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield United.

The midfielder was capped 85 times by Wales, scoring seven goals, before going into management with first Sheffield United and later on, Wales.

Speed won the First Division title with Leeds in 1992 and sits fifth on the list of all time Premier League appearances with 535. Only David James (572), Frank Lampard (609), Ryan Giggs (632) and Gareth Barry (632) have made more.

Speed was in charge at Sheffield United for 18 games at the end of 2010 before becoming manager of Wales.

Prior to becoming Blades boss, Speed also played 40 games for United, scoring six goals in a four season career between 2007 and 2011.

He took up the reins after Kevin Blackwell was sacked just three games into the 2010-11 season, becoming manager in August 2010 but leaving in December of the same year after being scouted for the Wales job.