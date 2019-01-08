Ofsted’s high praise for Doncaster fostering service

A Doncaster fostering service has been praised for its outstanding qualities by government watchdog Ofsted.

Doncaster Children’s Services Trust received high praise for its delivery of a fostering service that ‘greatly enhances the life chances’ of children and young people.

There was more very positive feedback from Ofsted to the Trust and Doncaster Council, for services jointly delivered to children and young people with disabilities.

In their report, the inspectors state that fostering service leaders and managers place children and young people’s well-being at the heart of their practice, ‘resulting in them having exceptional experiences in foster care’.

And ‘excellent information sharing’ between social workers, fostering teams and foster carers helps to secure effective matching.

The fostering service team was praised for its innovative approach, including the Mockingbird Family Model, which sees ‘constellations’ of ten families, with a hub carer at the centre of each.

One family told the inspectors: “We had no family up here to support us, but now we do.”

The report also praised how children and young people are fully included in the lives of their foster carers. Children said that they ‘feel happy and comfortable in their foster homes’.

Work to support extremely vulnerable young people was praised. One young person told inspectors his placement ‘literally saved my life”.

Inspectors noted that all disabled children who were receiving services from Doncaster Council and the Trust were provided with a high-quality service which was delivering evident improvements in their lives.

Chief executive of Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, Paul Moffat, said: “This report highlights the fantastic work being delivered by our fostering service and carers, which is making a difference to the lives of the children and young people we care for.

The Trust is keen to hear from anyone interested in being a foster carer. Visit www.trustfostering.co.uk or call 01302 737777.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​