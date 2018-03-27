Survey reveals how long Sheffield men last in bed - and it's not good news

Sheffield men have been named as among the worst lovers in the country - after a survey revealed that blokes from the city climax more quickly than virtually every where else in the UK.
The study by Superdrug found that on average, men in Sheffield climax after 12 minutes - the second quickest place in the country for achieving orgasm.
Only Hull was lower - where men on average climax after ten minutes and 37 seconds.
Disappointed Sheffield women looking for a little more longevity in the bedroom should head to Walsall - men there enjoy the longest nights of passion at 27 minutes 26 seconds.
Some 2,000 people from across the UK were quizzed about their sexual habits, including how long they spend on foreplay.
The new findings revealed a stark divide in how long lovers take to orgasm across the country.
However, sex experts have said the findings don't suggest that men in Sheffield are 'underperforming' in the bedroom.
Alix Fox of Superdrug said: "If a couple can genuinely both reach orgasm in so short an average time, then that’s glorious."
She added that reaching climax quicker could be "exceedingly useful if they’re parents trying to squish in a quickie in a rare quiet moment."
Ms Fox said: 'People who don’t find themselves arriving in 'O Town' quite so quickly certainly shouldn’t feel like they’re unusual or "underperforming".'
THE 10 QUICKEST CLIMAXING CITIES
Hull - 10 minutes 37 seconds
Sheffield - 12 minutes
Cardiff - 12 minutes
Sunderland - 12 minutes 25 seconds
Norwich - 12 minutes 30 seconds
Newport - 12 minutes 57 seconds
Coventry - 13 minutes 18 seconds
Southampton - 14 minutes
Lisburn - 14 minutes 3 seconds
Edinburgh - 14 minutes 10 seconds
THE 10 SLOWEST CLIMAXING CITIES
Walsall - 27 minutes 26 seconds
Wolverhampton - 25 minutes
Aberdeen - 23 minutes 53 seconds
York - 23 minutes 10 seconds
Wrexham - 21 minutes 28 seconds
Plymouth - 20 minutes 38 seconds
London - 20 minutes 33 seconds
Birmingham - 20 minutes
Bristol - 20 minutes
Cambridge - 20 minutes