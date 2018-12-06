O2 down as internet blackout causes issues for GiffGaff and Tesco Mobile users too

O2’s internet service is down, leaving people with phones on the network unable to get on the internet.

The problems mean that the companies that share its network – such as GiffGaff and Tesco Mobile – are also being hit by the problems.

The O2 network is down this morning

Calls are still working, O2 said. But data connections are broken.

Affected phones, which may be every single O2 device, simply fail to show any kind of data connection and will not connect even when turned off and back on or when other workarounds are tried, according to users experiencing the problems.

Some users also suggested that SMS messaging might not be working, too, leaving them unable to send texts.

“Our technical teams are investigating reports of issues when using data,” O2 wrote on its status page. ”Voice calls are working OK. Our technical teams are investigating. We apologise for any inconvenience. Updates will be shared here as soon they are available.”

The problems are happening across the UK, according to the website Down Detector.

