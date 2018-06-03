Numerous police cars 'called to major incident in Doncaster'

Numerous police cars have reportedly been called out to attend a major incident in Doncaster this evening.

Pictures circulating on social media appear to show several police cars parked in Princess Avenue, Stainforth.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Armed police block Sheffield road

It is understood officers were called to the scene at about 3.30pm today.

Residents claimed a vehicle had been stolen by two males.

READ MORE: Sheffield loses out to Leeds and Manchester in Channel 4 HQ shortlist

This has not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police and the force is yet to comment on the incident publicly.

However, the National Police Air Service - which sends the force helicopter to assist officers on the ground - tweeted that they attended Stainforth to deal with a "fail to stop" incident in which a driver has been arrested.

It is not clear yet if the details about these incidents are linked.

READ MORE: Sheffield pub landlord who was 'loved to bits' is honoured at memorial festival

We will bring you more details about this alleged incident as and when we get it.